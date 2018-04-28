S&P hints at possible Philippine credit rating upgrade

By Melissa Luz T. Lopez, Senior Reporter

S&P Global Ratings bumped up its outlook on the Philippine economy as it took stock of tax reform and “improved” fiscal policies, paving the way for a possible rating upgrade in the short term.

The debt watcher revised its credit outlook for the Philippines to “positive” from “stable,” hinting stronger chances of bagging a rating upgrade.

“The positive outlook reflects our view that improvements to the Philippines policymaking settings could support a track record of more sustainable public finances and balanced growth over the next 24 months,” S&P said in a statement sent late Thursday.

“The Philippines government is enacting increasingly effective fiscal policies, marked by improvements to the quality of expenditures, still-limited fiscal deficits, and low levels of general government indebtedness. At the same time, the economy continues to achieve consistently robust growth.”

Last week, S&P raised its growth forecast for the Philippines to 6.7% from 6.5% previously, sustaining the growth pace clocked in 2017 although short of the state’s 7-8% goal.

The Philippines currently holds a “BBB” rating from S&P, which is a notch above minimum investment grade. The rating has been on a “stable” outlook since April 2015 prior to this revision.

STABLE OUTLOOK

The Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd. also kept the Philippines at a “BBB+” rating with a “stable” outlook on Thursday, noting a “high level” of economic growth backed by the government’s sound fiscal position.

A higher credit rating improves the chances for a country to borrow funds from foreign sources at cheaper rates.

S&P’s improved outlook comes months after the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) law took effect, which is expected to raise P124.9 billion in additional revenues for 2018.

Starting Jan. 1, TRAIN reduced personal income tax rates but has been offset by the removal of some value-added tax breaks; higher fuel, automobile, mineral and coal excise tax rates, as well as new levies on sugar-sweetened drinks and cosmetic surgery.

Credit analysts have long flagged the low share of revenues to gross domestic product (GDP) in the Philippines as a persistent weakness.

The government raised P619.8 billion revenues during the first quarter, up by 16% year-on-year to beat the P536.7-billion target for the period boosted by the new taxes, according to Treasury data.

TRAIN revenues are expected to fund the government’s ambitious infrastructure spending plans, which are expected to amount to over P8 trillion until 2022. Succeeding tax packages are expected to support additional spending while keeping an equitable tax regime, with S&P dubbing the comprehensive tax reform program as the “cornerstone” of the Philippines’ fiscal strategy.

IMPROVED POLICYMAKING

S&P also cited the Philippines “strong” external position and “improving policymaking” as reasons for a possible rating upgrade.

“We may raise the ratings if the government’s fiscal reform program leads to further achievements over the course of the next 24 months,” the debt watcher said.

Government spending likewise improved in January-March as disbursements surged by 27% to hit P782 billion, surpassing a P755.8-billion program.

The credit rater said it expects fiscal deficits to remain below three percent of GDP, which will keep government debt “low and stable.”

The Philippines is also seen to maintain small current account deficits over the next three years, factoring in an imports surge due to the construction boom to be offset by revenues from services exports and large remittance volumes, S&P added.

Finance Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez III said the improving credit ratings of the Philippines mirror “the increasing confidence of the international business community” on the inclusive growth strategy of the administration.

The Philippines holds investment grade ratings from Moody’s Investors Service (Baa2, stable) and Fitch Ratings (BBB, stable).

S&P also revised its outlook on the state-run Development Bank of the Philippines to “positive” to mirror adjustments in the government’s rating.