Spamalot and Sa Wakas return to the stage

THANKS TO popular demand, two musicals — one a hilarious riot of a show based on a British comedy troupe’s movie, the other a bittersweet musical ode to the songs of the local band, Sugarfree — will have reruns in April.

Running from April 13 to 22 at the BGC Arts Center in Taguig City is the repeat performance of the Tony/Grammy/Drama Desk Award-winning show, Monty Phyton’s Spamalot.

Dubbed as the best-reviewed musical comedy in 2017, Spamalot once again showcases its cast’s comedic timing and great acting and singing.

The Broadway musical import is a spoof on the story of King Arthur and his quest for the Holy Grail.

Co-directed by Joel Trinidad and Nicky Triviño, Monty Python’s Spamalot features singers and actors Rachel Alejandro, Lorenz Martinez, Carla Guevara-Laforteza, Noel Rayos, Roxy Aldiosa, Reb Atadero, Rachel Coates, Domi Espejo, Rhenwyn Gabalonzo, Bibo Reyes, Dean Rosen, George Schulze, and Chino Veguillas.

Couturier Francis Libiran provides the cast member’s gowns, the Martinez sisters choreographed the show, and Onyl Torres handles the musical direction.

IN THE END

Meanwhile, the hugot musical Sa Wakas will have its third — and final — rerun from April 7 to May 26 at the PowerMac Center Spotlight in Circuit, Makati City.

The critically acclaimed Pinoy rock musical starts at the end of a relationship — a format which may bring to mind the Broadway musical The Last Five Years.

First shown in 2013 and again in 2017, Sa Wakas features the joys of a love story and the bitterness of a failed relationship.

Sa Wakas features the songs of the popular rock band, Sugarfree — the musical shares the same name of the band’s debut album released 16 years ago.

The successful Pinoy musical is co-written by Andrei Nikolai Pamintuan and Mariane Abuan, with music arranged by Ejay Yatco. Miguel Panganiban does the lighting design while Julian Vincent Cayabyab designs the set.

