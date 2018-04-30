This art fundraiser of students for their prof is the nicest tribute

Love is expressed in various ways. For these students from the University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman, love is expressed through a fundraiser meant to help their professor whose bills are piling up in the hospital.

Hosted by the UP Department of Art Studies (DAS), College of Fine Arts (CFA), colleagues from UP Diliman, and the Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT), Art for Alice Guillermo is an that’s happening on May 5, 2018, Saturday, from 4 to 8 p.m., at the UP CFA Auditorium.

Professor Guillermo is professor emeritus of DAS where she is also the former chair. She is an esteemed art and social critic with a number of published books on social realist and Philippine arts.

Professor Guillermo went through a complete heart block in 2017 where she was confined in the hospital for two months. A heart pacemaker was mounted to strengthen her health. This year, she suffered an acute intraparenchymal hemorrhage or hemorrhagic stroke and an acute kidney injury: raising her hospitalization and home care expenses.

The Art for Alice fundraiser has three components: an arts raffle with tickets priced at P5,000 each and guarantees an art work prize; an online arts auction; and a lugawan.

For art work donations, contact Flaudette May Datuin at DAS, or Leonilo Doloricon at 0920-254-1589. The drop-off points are the Department of Visual Communication office, CFA at E. Jacinto Street, UP Diliman. Look for Ms. Jane M. For DAS, it is at Pav 1122 (Palma Hall Annex) along Quirino Avenue, opposite NSRI. Look for Hans.

Works by artists Francis M. Verano, Leonilo Doloricon, Con Cabrera, Iggy Rodriguez, Vincent Coronel, Joe Datuin, Ambie Abano, Raul Lebajo, Irma Lacorte, Aba Dalena, Tednicalao Dimaporo Camahalan, Jun Vinculado, and Kelly Ramos, among others, have been donated and received for the online auction and arts raffle.

For arts raffle ticket, contact Janette or SC at the UP Film Institute at 981-8500 loc 2670. For the Lugawan for Alice, spearheaded by ACT, tickets are sold for P500 and P1,000. For tickets, contact Zenie Lao-Santos 0919-868-8154.

For the online auction, click here to bid.

For those who wish to donate cash or purchase tickets through bank transfer payments, here are the banking details: DAS bank account is Landbank of the Philippines 3071-0412-70, with account names as Flaudette May Datuin and Cherryl Navida; ACT-Alliance of Concerned Teachers, Incorporated is at PNB UP Diliman Branch, Savings Account No. 393062600015. Send the scanned copy of your bank deposit slip to roland.tolentino@gmail.com.

For more details of the Art for Alice fundraiser, go to the Art for Alice page on Facebook.