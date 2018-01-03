Special Porsche Macan gets brand’s iconic motor racing liveries

PORSCHE is hyping up its heritage in motor racing releasing in Singapore five Macan SUVs dressed in special liveries.

Heading the lineup is the Macan in Martini Racing paintjob — one of the world’s most iconic motor sport liveries. The historic combination of blue, red and silver began in 1970 at the Hockenheim circuit in Germany, and was worn by the Porsche 917. It is inextricably linked with the successes of the Porsche teams in rallying, touring car racing and in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. After the sponsorship from the Italian beverage company Martini & Rossi began in 1968, Porsche enjoyed a series of victories.

Next is the Macan in Rothmans design, which recalls the Porsche 956 that debuted and won the first three places at the 1982 Le Mans. The Rothmans-liveried 956 trio also crossed the finish line in a record time of six hours and 11.13 minutes at the Nurburgring, setting the benchmark for future race cars. The 956 promptly went on to dominate the 1984 and 1985 events as well.

The “Pink Pig” Macan, for its part, honors the Porsche 917/20 one-off experimental car, which, in 1971 at Le Mans, emerged as fastest during qualifying. Porsche Style decided to paint the 917/20 in pink and labeled each of the body parts according to butcher-style cuts. It was the most frequently photographed race car during its time, and remains popular among Porsche Museum visitors in Stuttgart, Germany.

In Salzburg design scheme the Macan pays homage to the Porsche 917 KH, which clinched the first of 19 Porsche victories at Le Mans. The legendary red Porsche debuted on June 14, 1970, starting Porsche’s domination at Le Mans.

One of the most recognizable liveries is the Gulf design, and the Macan wearing it evokes the John Wyer-led Porsche team that won the Le Mans world championships in 1970 and 1971. Also, the blue-and-orange Gulf Porsche 917 became the star car in Steve McQueen’s legendary racing movie, titled Le Mans, in 1971.