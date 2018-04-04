Splash wins trademark case in Indonesia

SPLASH Corp. will be introducing its Maxi-Peel exfoliant brand in Indonesia this month, after winning more than a decade-long trademark battle in the country.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Splash Corp. said it expects to receive the trademark certificate for Maxi-Peel Micro-Exfoliant Fluid in the next few weeks.

The company had applied for the trademark registration of Maxi-Peel in the country back in 2004, but the application was rejected in 2010. Splash Corp. re-applied for the brand’s registration in 2011, which was granted only last Dec. 17.

“We are happy that Maxi-Peel has finally been registered in Indonesia. Maxi-Peel has considerable word-of-mouth following in Indonesia, but registration issues prevented us from directly selling the product in this market,” Splash cofounder and Chief Executive Officer Rolando B. Hortaleza said in a statement.

The listed firm will now be selling the Maxi-Peel Micro-Exfoliant Fluid in Indonesia, with other variants to follow upon the approval of their respective product registrations.

“With this trademark issue out of the way, we can now be aggressive in expanding our presence in Indonesia, the largest country in ASEAN, through our subsidiary PT Splash Cahaya,” Mr. Hortaleza said.

Maxi-Peel is touted as the dominant player in the Philippines’ exfoliant market. The company noted that the newest addition to its portfolio, Maxi-Peel Zero which was launched in 2017, is now its leading product.

Maxi-Peel products are manufactured in the company’s facility in Valenzuela City, which it described as one of the lowest cost producers of soaps and lotions in the country. The finished products will then be exported to Indonesia.

Incorporated in 1991, Splash develops, manufactures, bottles, packs, and markets cosmetics and other beauty products and pharmaceutical products in the country. Its products are available in North America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Africa. — Arra B. Francia