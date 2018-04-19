Spurs coach Popovich loses spouse to illness

LOS ANGELES — Erin Popovich, the wife of San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, died Wednesday after a long illness, the NBA team announced. She was 67.

“We mourn the loss of Erin,” Spurs general manager R.C. Buford said in a statement. “She was a strong, wonderful, kind, intelligent woman who provided love, support and humor to all of us.”

Erin Popovich is survived by her husband, two children and two grandchildren.

San Antonio’s next game is Thursday against the Golden State Warriors. It is not known if Gregg Popovich will be behind the bench.

The 69-year-old Spurs coach married his wife while he was helping coach the American Air Force Academy team from 1973-79.

Former Oklahoma City Thunder player and now Warriors star Kevin Durant was at a loss for words but said he was willing to provide whatever support Popovich needs.

“It’s bigger than the game. It’s bigger than winning and losing. I feel so bad for Pop and his family. That’s just tough to hear about,” Durant said. — AFP