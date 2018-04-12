Advertisement

SRA says no basis for rumors of impending sugar importation

sugar cane

THE Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) said rumors that sugar will need to be imported to meet domestic demand are untrue.

In a statement, SRA Administrator Hermenegildo R. Serafica said buffer stocks are sufficient.

Raw sugar production as of the end of March fell 9% year on year to 1.45 million metric tons (MT) for the ongoing crop year, still higher than demand which rose 11% to 1.22 million MT.

In January, the SRA in Sugar Order 1-A said that its initial projection for raw sugar production was under 2.38 million MT for crop year 2017-2018.

The crop year for sugar begins in September and ends in August.

SRA Board Member Roland B. Beltran said: “There is no basis for speculation being floated around regarding alleged importation plans.”

Last month, the SRA set aside 94% of sugar stocks for domestic use, while 6% was set aside for Class A for the US market. It eliminated the allocation for Class D, which is for non-US export markets. — Anna Gabriela A. Mogato