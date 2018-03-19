SSS earnings up 15%, surpass revenue goal for 2017

Social Security System (SSS) said it breached its target revenue in 2017 on the back of intensified collection efforts.

In a statement sent to reporters on Monday, March 19, the state-run agency said it booked P200.5 billion in total earnings from members’ contribution and investment as well as other income last year.

This was 15% higher than the P174.46 billion collected in 2016, and 5.6% higher than the P189.79-billion full-year target in 2017.

“We achieved good numbers in 2017 on the back of our intensified campaign to increase our collections. We are pleased that the efforts of the SSS management and employees paid off,” SSS President and Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel F. Dooc said in the statement. — Karl Angelo N. Vidal