Stalled Cebu Pacific aircraft causes temporary closure of Zamboanga airport

A CEBU Pacific aircraft, with flight scheduled to depart Manila at 3:55 a.m. bound for Zamboanga City on Monday, suffered a “steering fault” after landing and was stuck at the Zamboanga International Airport (ZIA) for several hours. The stalled Airbus A320 aircraft forced the temporary closure of ZIA until it was moved out of the runway at around 8:35 a.m. In a statement, Zamboanga Mayor Maria Isabelle “Beng” Climaco-Salazar, who went to the site before the incident was resolved, told Cebu Pacific “to station a tow bar in Zamboanga for immediate response to such situations.” Cebu Pacific, in a media statement, said the 180 passengers and crew on board were safely deplaned and apologized “for the inconvenience.” Affected by the airport closure were another Cebu Pacific Manila-Zamboanga flight and two Zamboanga flights to Tawi-Tawi, and a Philippine Airlines flight from Zamboanga to Manila. — Mindanao Bureau