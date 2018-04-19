Starbucks to open 5th store in Davao City

DAVAO CITY — Coffee chain Starbucks is planning to open its fifth store in the city within the year.

“We are planning on opening a new store in Davao in the coming months. It will be another stand-alone store,” said Ria Yatco, Starbucks public relations and digital communications head, in an interview during the recent Starbucks summer campaign launch here.

Starbucks currently has three mall-based shops and one stand-alone along F. Torres Street, considered as the city’s restaurant row.

Ms. Yatco did not divulge where the new café would be located, but said it would “have a bigger space” and they want it “to stand out on its own.”

She said all Davao branches are “performing great” and they aim to keep the market hooked with seasonal promotions such as the summer campaign.

“That is why we come up with new products and campaign to help our customers enjoy Starbucks more,” Ms. Yatco said.

Rustan Coffee Corp., a member of the Rustan’s Group of Companies, is the sole licensee of Starbucks Coffee International in the Philippines. — Maya M. Padillo