State revenues, spending top Q1 targets

STATE revenues and expenditures beat targets last quarter, the Department of Finance (DoF) announced on Monday, citing preliminary data from the Treasury bureau ahead of their scheduled official release today.

The government’s budget deficit stood at P162.2 billion in the first quarter, smaller than expected due to “good revenue performance,” according to Finance Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez III.

“For Q1: BIR (Bureau of Internal Revenue) exceeded target by P61.3 billion while BoC (Bureau of Customs) by P307 million. Expenditures higher by P26.2 billion vs program,” Mr. Dominguez told reporters in a forwarded message from National Treasurer Rosalia V. De Leon.

“Deficit of P162.2 billion is P57.8 billion lower than program with good revenue performance.”

Those data compare to first quarter 2017’s preliminary P83-billion deficit that fell short of a P133.3-billion program. Revenues that quarter totaled P532.4 billion, exceeding a P512.7-billion target. Of that amount, the BIR and BoC collected P370.4 billion and P104.1 billion, respectively.

Meanwhile, disbursements for 2017’s first three months totaled some P615.4 billion, falling short of a P646-billion target.

Full-year 2017 saw a P350.6-billion actual deficit that fell short of a P482.1-billion program. Revenues totaled P2.473 trillion, beating the P2.427 billion target. The BIR and the BoC raked in P1.772 trillion and P458.2 billion, respectively, failing to meet their P1.783-trillion and P459.6-billion respective targets.

Full-year 2017 disbursements totaled P2.824 trillion, short of a P2.909-trillion program.

Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) data show that the fiscal deficit for the first two months of 2018 stood at P51.5 billion, more than double the P21.5 billion in the comparable year-ago period.

The BIR and the BoC collected P292.3 billion and P84.5 billion, respectively, in 2018’s first two months, up 15% and 27% year-on-year.

Expenditures in the same two months totaled P469 billion, 26% more than P373.7 billion in 2017.

Mr. Dominguez also cited preliminary data for tax collections this month covering April 2-19, during which “BIR increased collections by two percent while BoC by 62%.”

“Disbursements grew by 38%,” he added.

Reacting to the first-quarter data, Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto M. Pernia told reporters on Monday: “That’s going to be additional stimulus to economic growth.”

“We expect, at least hope, that the Q1 GDP (gross domestic product) growth would at least touch seven percent or skirt around seven percent” when Philippine Statistics Authority reports such data on May 10.

If realized, this would be faster than the 6.5% in the fourth quarter of last year and 6.4% pace logged in the first three months of 2017.

The government targets GDP growth to hit 7-8% annually until 2022, when President Rodrigo R. Duterte ends his six-year term, in a bid to slash unemployment rate to 3-5% by then from 5.5% in 2016 and poverty incidence to 13-15% also by 2022 from 21.6% in 2015.

According to the Department of Budget and Management, economic managers forming part of the Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC) will review macroeconomic assumptions today which — aside from economic growth — include inflation, foreign exchange, Dubai oil price, as well as merchandise and service import and export growth, among others.

The government targets a P523.6-billion deficit this year, with P2.841 trillion in revenues and P3.364-trillion expenditures. The BIR is tasked to collect P2.039 trillion and the BoC, P637.1 billion. — Elijah Joseph C. Tubayan