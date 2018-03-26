Storm Jelawat stays on track away from land

TROPICAL STORM Jelawat, which will be locally named Caloy when it enters the Philippine area, has maintained its strength but has been moving slower at 20 kilometers per hour (kph) more than a 1,000 kms east of the country.

Weather bureau PAGASA, in its 11 a.m. bulletin today, March 26, said Jelawat is expected to become a tropical storm by Tuesday morning, with the center located 945 kms east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar. It is forecasted to move northeast with maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center. Jelawat has remained on its recurving track and is not expected to make landfall in the country.