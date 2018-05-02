Straddling two cultures in Binondo: A Tsinoy Musical

A STORY that hinges on romance, but also tackles dilemmas on self-identity faced by second-generation Chinese who grew up in the Philippines is what one can expect to see in Binondo: A Tsinoy Musical.

At a time when both tensions and rapport between the two countries are at their height, it is a timely and timeless piece on romance, race, and culture which will go on view at The Theatre in Solaire starting on June 29.

The production team behind the musical are creatives who are either Tsinoy themselves or have extensive experience with Chinese culture. The director is Joel Lamangan who has worked on the Mano Po movie series (namely Mano Po 1, 3, 4, 5, and 6). The musical’s producer is Dr. Rebecca Shangkuan Chuaunsu, and she also came up with the story, which went on to be articulated by playwright Ricky Lee, who is also a second-generation Chinese-Filipino.

“It is close to my heart, and in a way it is easier to write because it is my story,” said Mr. Lee whose Chinese parents migrated to the Philippines where he was born and raised.

Mr. Lee worked with Gershom Chua and Eljay Deldoc in writing the play.

“As a second-generation Chinese, we’ve always been asked of our identity. Are we Chinese or are we Filipino? The play hopes to see the positivities of the two cultures and tries to bridge the gap between Chinese and Filipinos,” said Ms. Chuaunsu, who is the president and CEO of Rebecca Chuaunsu Film Production.

Binondo: a Tsinoy Musical tells the story of Lily, a Filipina night club singer who meets Ah Tiong, a Chinese scholar, during a Mid-Autumn festival in Manila’s Chinatown.

Their love story will span two decades (from the pre-martial law era to EDSA People Power) and two countries while exploring themes on political and social turmoil, racial prejudice, family, and romantic love.

The role of Lily will be played by Shiela Valderamma and Carla Guevara-Laforteza alternately, while Ah Tiong will be tackled by Arman Ferrer and David Ezra.

There is also a love triangle when Carlos, a local childhood Chinese friend of Lily, confesses his feelings for her. (The role alternatively played by Floyd Tena and Noel Rayos.)

The play’s composer Von de Guzman said the challenge was to harmonize the elements of Philippine and Chinese music without one overpowering the other.

Douglas Nierras, meanwhile, is the musical’s choreographer.

Also in the cast are Yela Laurel, Ashlee Factor, Ima Castro, Ana Feleo, Jennifer Villegas, Kay Balajadia, Dondin Ong, Russell Magno, Elizabeth Chua, Jim Pebanco, Khalil Kaimo, Ellrica Laguardia, Rhapsody, Tuesday Vargas, Jonel Mojica, Philip Deles, and Ivana Billanueva.

Binondo: A Tsinoy Musical will have performances at Solaire on June 29 and 30, July 1, 6, and 7. — Nickky Faustine P. de Guzman