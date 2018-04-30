Strong appetite seen for homes at ‘liveable food park’

REVOLUTION Precrafted is seeing strong appetite for its Pampanga project touted as the “world’s first liveable food park.”

Revolution Precrafted Chief Executive Officer Jose Roberto “Robbie” R. Antonio said he expects sales at Revolution Flavorscapes at the Lakeshore to accelerate further, after it introduced lower-priced homes starting at P1.3 million.

“We started [pre-selling last] February so [we’ve sold] the first hundred of homes. We’re probably going to expect P2 billion this month,” he told reporters at the company’s event last Saturday.

Revolution Flavorscapes, a joint venture between Revolution Precrafted and Central Country Estate, Inc. (CCEI), will feature 7,100 houses in Pampanga.

As of last Saturday, 1,000 units have been sold.

“Do we want to sell out all P17 billion by this year? We’ll have to sell P1.5 billion every month. It’s a good challenge and I think I’m up for that. I think with the P1.3 million product, I think we’re going to sell more briskly,” he said.

Buyers can choose from three types of homes with sizes ranging from 48 square meters (sq.m.) to 72 sq.m. Prices start at P1.3 million up to P2.8 million.

“Here, more importantly, we’re not just selling homes, we’re giving them the ability for entrepreneurs to live there,” Mr. Antonio said.

Pop-up food and beverage (F&B) stores will cost up to P6 million for interested buyers. Revolution Precrafted will also help buyers set up their pop-up stores.

Among the amenities at Flavorscapes include a floating cinema, a clubhouse, a 12-hectare man-made lake, museums dedicated to candies and ice cream, a gallery for chocolate, and a microbrewery.

“It’s a concept you find in higher-end communities but right now with Revolution, we’re trying to bring it to the affordable level,” CCEI Managing Director Brian John B. Mangio said.

Mr. Mangio said that with Flavorscapes as a “self-contained community” that pays homage to the food capital of the Philippines, with there will be no more need to tour around the province to taste what the local cuisine has to offer.

The food park will also feature foreign cuisines.

Another 60-70 hectares will be allotted for the second phase of the Lakeshore property, which will include a few thousand more pre-fabricated homes and include a plan for horizontal pop-up office spaces. — Anna Gabriela A. Mogato