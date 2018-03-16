Students get to travel with Juan For Fun

CEBU PACIFIC’s one-of-a-kind backpacking trip, Juan For Fun, returns for a 7th year in 2018, boasting of more accessible mechanics for joining so as to engage more people, particularly young travelers, to use travelling as a platform for learning.

Started out as a backpacking challenge for media personalities, the Juan For Fun campaign has evolved through the year, and today focuses on students to make their knowledge of the world better-rounded.

And that thrust continues for the airline this year, with the Juan For Fun 2018 Epic Tour, which will take winners/participants to any destination in the Philippines for seven days — May 23-29 — for free.

“We always believe that the best way to learn is through experience and that there are certain things that students cannot learn within the confines of the classroom. We always we believe that with Juan For Fun we are giving the students an opportunity to open up their minds,” said Candice Iyog, Cebu Pacific vice-president for Marketing and Distribution, at the launch of Juan For Fun 2018 on March 13, as she spoke of the base that keeps them going with the campaign.

“They (students) have the energy and have the most to gain with this experience. It can potentially change their lives,” she added.

Unlike previous iterations of the campaign, this year’s Juan For Fun is doing away with the audition video requirements and is instead asking people to nominate someone they think is deserving of an epic tour.

It can be done through www.juanforfun.ph with the deadline set for March 31.

Nominees must be 18 to 23 years old; Filipino citizens residing in the Philippines; and enrolled either in senior high school, an undergraduate or postgraduate program in a school, college or university in the Philippines for the current school year, or have graduated or are graduating in 2018.

They may be nominated by family, relatives, friends, or themselves to be eligible for the free trip.

Once chosen, five winners will have the chance to bring along two companions each for the week-long, all-expenses paid trip around the Philippines.

To aid and guide the winners in their adventure, Cebu Pacific has selected Juan For Fun travel coaches, namely Becoming Filipino’s Kyle “Kulas” Jennerman, travel writer Jude Bacalso, celebrity and travel vlogger Bea Binene, celebrity and social medial personality Baninay Bautista, as well as YouTube vloggers and personalities Wil Dasovich and Kimpoy Feliciano.

“In the past six years, what we found the most fulfilling was how much the participants transformed after the trip. Whether it was their first time riding a plane, or first time to travel with friends, Juan for Fun opens up this new world of possibility, and makes them learn about themselves and the world,” Ms. Iyog said.

For more information, visit www.Facebook.com/CebuPacificJFF. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo