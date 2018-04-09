Study that will show Boracay’s ‘carrying capacity’ out end of April

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources will be releasing a study on the carrying capacity of Boracay island by the end of April.

Designated spokesman and Undersecretary for Policy, Planning and International Environment Affairs Jonas R. Leones said that finding out the exact figures is not “so useful for our rehabilitation effort for six months.”

“[That’s] Because we can see that all the indications, Boracay is already deteriorating,” he added.

“So, the carrying capacity will only be used and serve as a guide on how much volume of waste can be generated by the area, how much [establishments and] tourists will be allowed to enter Boracay, so that’s the basis.”

“What is important here is that the carrying capacity will be used after the rehabilitation. But at this moment, with the closure, it’s not yet needed, the carrying capacity,” Mr. Leones said.

Starting April 26, the government will shut the island down to proceed with uninhibited rehabilitation in partnership with Boracay Island Water Co., a joint venture between the Ayala-led Manila Water Company, Inc. and the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority. — Anna Gabriela A. Mogato