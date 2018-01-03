Supreme Court challenge to tax reform looms

OPPOSITION legislators said they may seek to block in the Supreme Court the implementation of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) Act, citing procedural defects in the approval of the law, such as the absence of a quorum.

“We will challenge the legality of this run-away TRAIN as it was railroaded in the House without the required quorum and distribution of approved copies to the members,” Bayan Muna party-list Rep. Carlos Isagani T. Zarate, member of the Makabayan bloc, said in a statement.

Mr. Zarate said that the poor do not stand to benefit since they are already tax-exempt under the old rules but will have to spend more on transportation, among others, due to higher taxes on fuel.

“Majority of our poor people will suffer more and would be mired further in poverty with the expected spike in the prices of major basic commodities and services beginning this month,” he said, estimating that about 15.2 million poor families will suffer because of tax reform.

“These would have a severe domino effect on the prices of other products and services which is further aggravated by the VAT increases on these said products themselves. The effect of this ‘price shock’ can be crippling to the 15.2 million poor families and even to the whole economy,” Mr. Zarate said.

The Makabayan bloc earlier cited the lack of a quorum during the ratification of the TRAIN bicameral report last month before Congress went on a one-month holiday break.

The TRAIN Act was signed into law by President Rodrigo R. Duterte on Dec. 19. The law exempts from income tax those with annual salaries of less than P250,000.

The first package of the tax reform program also charges P1 per liter of excise tax on liquefied petroleum gas starting this month, rising to P2 in 2019, and P3 in 2020 onwards. The new tax on diesel fuel is P2.50, rising to P4.50 in 2019 and P6 in 2020.

The tax on regular and unleaded premium gasoline will rise to P7 in 2018 from P4.35 in 2017 and will rise further to P9 in 2019 and P10 in 2020. — Minde Nyl R. dela Cruz