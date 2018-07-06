Supreme Court disbars attorney for authoring fake decision

The Supreme Court has disbarred Atty. Dionisio B. Apoya, Jr. for “violating Canon 1, Rule 1.01 and Rule 1.02 of the Code of Professional Responsibility and Section 2, Rule IV of the 2004 Rules on Notarial Practice.”

“Apoya’s name was ordered stricken off the Roll of Attorneys effective immediately,” the Supreme Court announced.

Rule 1.01 reads that lawyers must “not engage in unlawful, dishonest, immoral or deceitful conduct.” Rule 1.02 reads that lawyers are mandated to “not counsel or abet activities aimed at defiance of the law or at lessening confidence in the legal system.”

Mr. Aboya was found to have authored a fake decision to Ms. Leah B. Taday, the complainant for whom he won an annulment case. — Gillian Cortez