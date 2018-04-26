Supreme Court releases results of 2017 Bar exam

The Supreme Court (SC) announced on Thursday that 1,724 examinees out of 6,748 passed the 2017 Bar Examinations, with provincial graduates filling up the top ranks.

University of St. La Salle graduate Mark John H. Simondo topped the exams with an over-all rating of 91.0500%. Christianne Mae C. Balili and Ivanne D’laureil I. Hisoler from the University of San Carlos and Camille B. Remoroza from the Ateneo de Davao University ranked in at 2nd, 4th, and 3rd, respectively. Monica Anne T. Yap of San Beda College-Manila is the only examinee in the top 5 to come from a Metro Manila-based university.