Assorted unlicensed firearms, totalling 119, including 63 high-powered weapons, are surrendered to the military on April 29 in Midsayap, Cotabato as part of the government’s Balik Baril program to promote peace. Cotabato Gov. Emmylou J. Talino-Mendoza, in her message during the turnover ceremony, stressed the need to end violence brought about by conflicts and criminality.