Suspect in P6.4-billion shabu shipment tried to flee PHL — Aguirre

ONE OF the accused in the P6.4-billion shabu shipment has attempted to leave the country again last week, according to Justice Secretary Vitaliano N. Aguirre II. In his press briefing at Malacañang on Thursday, Mr. Aguirre said Chinese businessman Richard Cheng (Cheng Ju Long) tried to leave the country with the help of a still unidentified person connected with the Bureau of Immigration (BI) who is currently absent without leave (AWOL). But the attempt was not successful because of an Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order (ILBO) issued earlier by the department when Mr. Cheng first tried to flee on Nov. 30, 2017. Mr. Aguirre said “our senior supervision officers rejected the bribe being offered.” The Valenzuela Regional Trial Court (RTC) on Dec. 12, 2017 dismissed the criminal case against Mr. Cheng and several others implicated in the P6.4-billion shabu shipment for lack of jurisdiction. The National Prosecution Service has since filed a motion for reconsideration. — Minde Nyl R. dela Cruz
Advertisement