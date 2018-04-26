Swedish firms want in on government’s infrastructure program

SWEDISH FIRMS met with the Department of Finance (DoF) offering their engineering solutions for the Duterte administration’s infrastructure build-up.

Swedish Ambassador to the Philippines Harald Fries and Business Sweden country manager for the Philippines Ulf Wennblom told Finance Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez III that large Swedish companies such as the Volvo Group and the Saab group showed interested in participating in the infrastructure program.

“The Build, Build, Build program generates a lot of interest among Swedish businesses,” said Mr. Fries during the meeting.

“For infrastructure, we sell sustainable solutions. We have many decades of successful work in this area in Sweden. The Swedish infrastructure minister has invited Transportation Secretary Arthur [P.] Tugade to Sweden to study how we do it,” he added.

Mr. Wennblom, meanwhile said that they have been “in close contact” with the Transportation department in addressing traffic congestion, such as the possible provision of passenger buses along EDSA as an alternative to the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) system. — Elijah Joseph C. Tubayan