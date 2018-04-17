SWS: Net satisfaction drops for top officials

TOP OFFICIALS of the government had an overall decline in net satisfaction in the first quarter of 2018, with House Speaker Pantaleon D. Alvarez and Chief Justice Ma. Lourdes P.A. Sereno posting a personal record low in their ratings, according to the Social Weather Stations.

Vice-President Ma. Leonor G. Robredo had a net satisfaction of +34 in the First Quarter 2018 Social Weather Survey — a decline of eight percentage points from her +42 last December but still within the “good” range.

Senate President Aquilino Martin L. Pimentel III also had an eight-point decline to +41, also still within the “good” range.

(SWS terminology for Net Satisfaction Ratings is as follows: +70 and above, “excellent”; +50 to +69, “very good”; +30 to +49, “good”; +10 to +29, “moderate”, +9 to -9, “neutral”; -10 to -29, “poor”; -30 to -49, “bad”; -50 to -69, “very bad”; -70 and below, “execrable.”)

On the other hand, Mr. Alvarez’s net satisfaction dropped 13 points from “moderate” to “neutral” at +1, while Ms. Sereno dropped from +6 last December to -7 in March, if still staying in “neutral” territory.

Ms. Robredo’s eight-point decline was due to decreases of 21 points in Mindanao, 8 points in the Visayas, and 4 points in Balance Luzon, combined with a 1-point increase in Metro Manila, SWS said.

Pimentel’s eight-point decline was due to decreases of 24 points in Mindanao, 10 points in the Visayas, and 2 points in Balance Luzon, combined with a 2- point increase in Metro Manila.

Mr. Alvarez’s drop was due to decreases of 28 points in Mindanao, 12 points in the Visayas, and 10 points in Balance Luzon, combined with a 3-point increase in Metro Manila.

And Ms. Sereno’s drop, also by 13 points, was due to decreases of 27 points in Mindanao, 13 points in the Visayas, 11 points in Balance Luzon, and 3 points in Metro Manila.

The noncommissioned survey was conducted from March 23-27, using face-to-face interviews of 1,200 adults (18 years old and above) nationwide: 300 each in Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, with sampling error margins of ±3% for national percentages and ±6% each for Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.