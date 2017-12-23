SWS: Satisfaction with Duterte rebounds

By Arjay L. Balinbin PRESIDENT Rodrigo R. Duterte’s net satisfaction rating has rebounded to +58 in the fourth quarter from last September’s drop of +48, according to the latest survey by the Social Weather Stations. Mr. Duterte’s +58 net satisfaction rating (with 71% of respondents satisfied minus 13% dissatisfied) shows a 10-point rise and one grade up from last September’s “good” +48, which restores him in the “very good” range of +50 to +69, if still below his average rating of +64 last year. By area, Mr. Duterte’s net satisfaction rating stayed “excellent” with a 5-point increase to +80 in Mindanao, and rose to “very good” in the +50 range elsewhere. Satisfaction with Mr. Duterte is also very good among all classes, leaping from +35 last September to +65 this December among the Class E, which has borne the brunt of his drug war, as his critics have noted. POLL ON MARTIAL LAW

In the same survey, a significant percentage of Filipinos are against Martial Law in Mindanao and believe the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) can suppress the Abu Sayyaf and the ISIS-inspired Maute group even without extending it for another year.