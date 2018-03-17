Tacloban airport’s expanded terminal inaugurated

THE Department of Transportation (DoTr) said it inaugurated the expanded passenger terminal building of the Daniel Z. Romualdez Airport in Tacloban City.

The current expansion increased the total floor area of the terminal to 1,100 square meters and added 275 seats to the departure area, for a total of 635 seats.

The project addresses the growing demand for space in the airport, including the expansion of the check-in and pre-departure areas.

The project was funded through the CAAP Infrastructure Project from 2016, with an approved budget of P20 million and a contract amount of P17.33 million.

Ongoing since October 2017 are the construction of asphalt overlays, a newly designed parking area, shore protection, and site development for the new terminal area that includes a one-kilometer perimeter fence.

DoTr Secretary Arthur P. Tugade said these other improvements will be completed by January next year. — Patrizia Paola C. Marcelo