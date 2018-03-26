Tagum City organizes boat owners for livelihood, marine protection plans 

THE TAGUM CITY government is giving a boost to its coastal communities by organizing boat owners for systematic monitoring and implementation of livelihood programs. The program started with the recent registration of all local seacraft, both motorized and non-motorized (locally known as banca de bugsay) and identifying those used for passenger services, fishing, and other activities. The registration was undertaken in partnership with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Smartseas under the World Wide Fund as well as the police and coast guard.

In a statement released last week, the city government said the registration is intended to “protect our fisherfolks against various forms of abuse from fellow fisherfolks and the authority (and) serve as a means to monitor the docking areas of the boats.” During the registration, authorities also urged the coastal community members to be vigilant and assist in monitoring illegal fishing activities, other environmental threats, and terror attacks. Meanwhile, members of the city council announced plans to develop and promote tourism activities and other livelihood projects for the fishing communities. There are currently 185 motorized and non-motorized boats officially registered, which will be painted a uniform apple green with an orange stripe.