Take 3 in the Philippines for singer Charlie Puth

AMERICAN singer/songwriter, Charlie Puth, is coming back for a third time in the Philippines on Nov. 6 in the Mall of Asia (MOA) Arena in Pasay City as part of his ongoing North America and Asia tour promoting his newest album, Voicenotes.

Mr. Puth previously performed in the Philippines in 2015 and 2016.

Mr. Puth’s career started after he created a YouTube channel where he posted comedy videos and acoustic music covers in 2009. Two years later, he signed with Ellen DeGeneres’ eleveneleven label after he sang his version of UK singer Adele’s “Someone Like You.”

After leaving eleveneleven in 2012, Mr. Puth signed with Atlantic Records in 2015 and released his debut single, “Marvin Gaye,” which features guest vocals from American singer Meghan Trainor that same year. The song, a homage to Motown singer Marvin Gaye, went on to be certified double Platinum in Australia and topped the charts in New Zealand, Ireland, and the UK. It reached No. 21 at Billboard Hot 100 chart.

He then wrote, co-produced, and sang on “See You Again,” a song by American rapper Wiz Khalifa. The song was a tribute to actor Paul Walker who died in a car crash in 2013. The song was included in the Furious 7 (2015) movie soundtrack — Mr. Walker was filming Furious 7 when he died.

The song peaked at No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart for 12 non-consecutive weeks and was nominated for three Grammy Awards including Song of the year. It was also nominated for Best Original Song at the 73rd Golden Globe Awards but ultimately lost to Sam Smith and Jimmy Napes’ “Writing’s on the Wall” which was created for the 2015 spy film Spectre.

Puth’s debut album, Nine Track Mind, was released in 2016 and headlined by the single “One Call Away.” It debuted at No. 3 in the UK and peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard 200.

Two years later, he released his second studio album, Voicenotes, lead by the single, “Attention.” He produced the entire album himself, and he likened the album’s sound to the “late 1980s R&B” of Babyface, Jimmy Jam, Terry Lewis, and Teddy Riley, according to a Billboard interview with Rebecca Milzoff in February.

He further described the album “like walking down a dirt road and listening to New Edition in 1989 — and being heartbroken, of course,” in the same interview, before adding that he made the conscious decision to move away from love ballads and that he wished to distance himself from the sound of his first album, which was “people nudging [me] in a direction that I didn’t want to go in.”

Mr. Puth’s Voicenotes Manila concert will be on Nov. 6 at the SM MOA Arena in Pasay City. Tickets go on sale on July 17, 10 a.m., via SM Tickets (www.smtickets.com). Ticket prices range from P2,000 (for general admission) to P15,100 (for a soundcheck package with 1 VIP ticket). — Zsarlene B. Chua