Task Force in mall probe challenged by lack of documents

THE INTER-AGENCY Anti-Arson Task Force (IAATF) is ready to submit its final report on the NCCC Mall fire last December that killed 38 people. But IAATF spokesperson Senior Supt. Jerry D. Candido also said, “I can’t name names because we don’t have yet the complete documents we need.” He added: “I have declared there are at least eight personnel, retired and active, against whom cases could be filed.” Mr. Candido said they tried to retrieve documents from 2003 until the present time when the fire at NCCC Mall occurred to determine the signatories or the permits and certificates, the people who inspected the premises, the persons who recommended and issued the fire safety certificates. “Without those documents it’s unfair to name who are liable because it will not stand court scrutiny,” he said. The task force has requested the National Bureau of Investigation to issue a subpoena duces tecum to get their hands on the documents. — Carmencita A. Carillo
Advertisement