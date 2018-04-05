Taxidermic croc to be returned to place of capture

LOLONG, considered the largest crocodile in captivity who died in 2013, will soon return in taxidermic form to Bunawan, Agusan del Sur, where he was caught, as the National Museum of the Philippines and the local government of Bunawan are expected to sign a memorandum of understanding.

“Lolong will be housed also here. Admitted naman ang LGU of Bunawan that yes nagkakamali kami (we made a mistake), that we are not technically prepared to take care of this guy (Lolong) we practically imprisoned him and now with our help in public relations we’re trying to have a 180 degree turn and make Bunawan in two or three years time as a beacon of biodiversity conservation,” Mindanao Tourism Council (MTC) executive director Jonallier M. Perez said in an interview. — Maya M. Padillo