TCTs of ex-mayor, wife now with Ombudsman

THE OFFICE of the Ombudsman has completed its recovery of the questioned wealth of convicted rapist and former Calauan, Laguna mayor Antonio L. Sanchez and his wife, Editha Vita-Sanchez after 25 years. The Ombudsman was able to obtain last month 19 transfer certificates of title (TCTs) for 19 real properties which form part of the couple’s wealth. The TCTs have since been forwarded to the Bureau of Treasury. In 2016, the Sandiganbayan ordered the forfeiture of the Sanchezes’ properties after ruling that the couple’s “lavish” lifestyle is “grossly disproportionate” to Mr. Sanchez’s earnings as vice-mayor and later as mayor of the municipality. — Minde Nyl R. dela Cruz