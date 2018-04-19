Tech Round-up: New releases from Dell, Nokia , Oppo, Fitbit

DELL, Nokia, Oppo, and Fitbit introduced their latest offerings to the Philippine market this month. Here’s a round-up of their newest gadgets:

DELL PRODUCTIVITY LAPTOPS

Dell updated its Latitude series to feature the latest dual-core and quad-core 8th Gen Intel Core vPro 15W processors, which, based on Dell’s productivity benchmark tests, show dramatic performance uplift over products based on the previous generation processors.

One of the laptops launched was the Dell Latitude 7390 2-in-1 series, which now comes in thinner and lighter form. It features processor options of up to Intel 8th Gen processors and PCIe SSD for optimal performance.

NOKIA HANDSETS

HMD Global, maker of the latest generation of Nokia handsets, announced on April 13 its latest handsets, including the return of its iconic “banana phone,” the Nokia 8110.

The latest flagship smartphone under the Nokia brand is the Nokia 7 Plus (P21,990), which features 16 megapixel front-facing camera with ZEISS optics that can capture both front and back scenes in one frame or “bothie” shot as Nokia calls it.

The Nokia 7 Plus features a 5.5-inch HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 mobile processor, 3,800 mAh battery, among others.

NEW OPPO SELFIE PHONE

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has been working hard to gain a foothold in the Philippine market as it introduced its latest smartphone.

The company, which brands itself these days as “selfie expert” will officially roll out today its latest device, the Oppo F7. At P17,990, the F7 features a 6.23-inch, full-HD display with a 19:9 aspect ratio.

The F7’s main feature is its 25-MP front camera, which Oppo claims to be powered by artificial intelligence (AI). What this means is that the camera, aside from built-in “Sensor HDR” technology, automatically applies facial image enhancers to make every selfie shot look flawless. The built-in AI is also programmed to remember one’s preferred selfie-editing preferences — bigger eyes and slimmer cheeks — over time.

FITBIT VERSA

Fitbit announced today the availability of its second smartwatch, the Fitbit Versa.

Powered by Fitbit OS 2.0, which will also be available to Fitbi Ionic, Versa is lighter and smaller than Ionic, and comes with a redesigned dashboard and improved health and fitness features. With the latest OS, Versa can also make quick replies for Android users. The watch also comes with female health tracking features for monitoring and even predict menstrual cycles and other health data.