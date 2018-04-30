The Pen’s wedding fair returns

1 of 2

IT’S BEEN more than four decades since the Peninsula Manila celebrated its first wedding reception and in recognition of the long-standing tradition, the Pen (as it is fondly called) is bringing back its curated wedding fair on June 9 in partnership with Rita Neri Event Planners.

“The Weddings at The Peninsula is known to be one of the most beautiful bridal fairs in the Philippines,” Mark J. Choon, general manager of the Peninsula Manila, said in a statement.

“We are proud of the reputation we have built over more than four decades as an exceptional wedding venue. I think this stems from the fact that we approach every wedding celebration as an adventure, so whether it’s a traditional ceremony or a themed extravaganza, we make a couple’s wedding day an unforgettable moment in their life,” he added.

Since opening its doors 42 years ago, the Pen has held nearly 5,000 weddings, according to Mr. Choon, a testament to the hotel’s reputation as one of the country’s premier — and favorite — wedding venues.

The one-day bridal fair, which had been held yearly starting in 2012 but which went on a break in 2017, will see the grand dame decked out to the nines — including its grand staircase which will be decorated with hundreds and hundreds of flowers courtesy of floral artists Teddy Manuel and Zenas Pineda.

The hotel’s upper lobby will showcase jewelry from Jewelmer, Bvlgari, Charriol, and Denovo Diamonds alongside honeymoon destinations from the nine Peninsula hotels, Amanpulo, and the Farm in San Benito; works of art from Salcedo Auctions; a capsule collection from Rosa Clara; and lifestyle selections from Pottery Barn and West Elm.

The Conservatory, located at the mezzanine, will feature “a carefully selected gathering of wedding suppliers,” said the release.

And to close the event in style (the fair runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) the lobby will have a fashion parade of bridal wear designed by some of the country’s foremost designers: Mark Bumgarner, Michael Leyva, Jesus “Jojie” Lloren, Joey Samson, and Mak Tumang,

But beyond the showcases and the fashion show, what sets Weddings at the Pen apart from other events of the same ilk is the event’s focus on what comes after the wedding as Richie Lerma of Salcedo Auctions will hold a talk on art as investment while Pottery Barn/West Elm will hold theirs about home furnishings, and Jewelmer will talk about the timeless allure of the country’s South Sea Pearl.

“While it’s true that weddings take place every day, we believe yours should feel like a once-in-a-lifetime experience; so there is no such thing as too perfect — not when you are planning what is most likely the most memorable day of your life,” said Mr. Choon.

Weddings at The Peninsula 2018 will take place on Saturday, June 9, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Zsarlene B. Chua



For inquiries regarding Weddings at The Peninsula 2018, call +63 (2) 887 2888, extension 6578 (Wedding Sales), e-mail francesmaeduque@peninsula.com and weddingpmn@peninsula.com or visit peninsula.com.