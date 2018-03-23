The show must go on: Despite the passing of its film festival director, TOFARM will push through this year

THE LOCAL “advocacy-driven” film festival meant to honor the lives of those in agriculture, the TOFARM Film Festival (TFF), returns for a third year despite the passing of its festival director, Maryo J. Delos Reyes, in late January.

“We were deeply saddened with the demise of Direk Maryo J. Delos Reyes, our first TFF director. He gave so much of himself for the TFF,” said Milagros O. How, EVP of Universal Harvester, Inc. and the chief advocate of the festival, in a press statement.

Mr. Delos Reyes died on Jan. 27 after suffering a heart attack in Dipolog, Zamboanga del Norte.

Ms. How said that Mr. Delos Reyes’ death made them wonder if they would hold another festival this year but after much thought, they decided to go through with the festival because “it’s best to carry on what Direk Maryo started.”

“The festival would be a continuation of his vision for the farmers and for our film industry. This is our tribute to him,” she explained.

Taking Mr. Delos Reyes’s place as festival director is actress/director Bibeth Orteza-Siguion Reyna.

“I know I have very big shoes to fill… Direk Maryo can never be replaced,” Ms. Orteza-Siguion Reyna said during the launch on March 14 at the Makati Shangri-La Hotel.

“But I am also here because I am a daughter of a farmer. I am very thankful for this opportunity and privilege to serve the farming community. We are nothing if we don’t have the farmers,” she added.

She said that TFF will proceed with minimal changes as the committee wanted to stay true to Mr. Delos Reyes’s vision.

“Tribute to Life: Parating Na” is this year’s festival theme. The festival will run from Sept. 12-18.

TFF previously produced several films including Paolo Villaluna’s Pauwi Na (2016) and Zig Madamba Dulay’s Paglipay (2016).

THE COMPETITION

The minimal changes Ms. Orteza-Siguion Reyna referred to include the introduction of a new category — the short film competition which will feature seven short films (from one to 10 minutes in length) shot entirely with mobile phones.

“[The entries] will be chosen by a selection committee separate and totally independent from the TOFARM Film Festival Selection Committee,” said a company release.

The theme of the short film competition is “A Slice of Life: Eto Na” which is meant to highlight the daily lives of people in agriculture.

Those interested in entering their short films for consideration may do so from July 15 to Aug. 15 at tofarmphils@gmail.com.

The winner in the short film competition will receive P50,000, a trophy, a smartphone, and a steadicam rig for the smartphone, while the first and second runners up will also get smartphones, trophies, and rigs and go home with P40,000 and P30,000, respectively.

The full-length feature competition, meanwhile, will also be choosing seven films which will be given a total of P1.5 million in production grants, made in three tranches of P500,000.

Deadline for submission of scripts is on April 20 while the announcement of the entries will be on May 23. The deadline for submission of the completed films, with English subtitles, is on Aug. 17.

The awards night, which will be held on Sept. 15, will see the Best Film win P500,000 and a trophy, while the second best film will receive P400,000 and a trophy. A film will also be chosen for the Maryo J. Delos Reyes Special Award where the winner will take home P300,000 and a trophy.

For a complete list of mechanics, visit http://www.tofarm.org/. — Zsarlene B. Chua