Three communist rebels killed, five arrested in Camarines Sur clash — military

Amid the impending revival of peace negotiations between the government and communist rebels, three alleged members of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) were killed and five others were arrested in a clash against the 83rd Infantry Battalion in Bato, Camarines Sur in the morning of Tuesday, April 10.

Three M16 rifles were recovered from the rebels. Two of the five arrested were wounded and are reportedly being treated.

Southern Luzon Commander Lieutenant General Danilo Pamonag, maintained support for the resumption of peace talks but said the military troops operating in Southern Tagalog and Bicol “will still perform their mandate to protect the people.” — Minde Nyl R. Dela Cruz