Three stars, one show in a first for GMA Network

THREE OF GMA Network’s top musical artists will be performing in Dagupan, Pangasinan as part of the network’s ongoing concert series, 3 Stars 1 Heart, aimed at bringing “the best of GMA’s musical talent to the rest of the Philippines and abroad,” said a regional network executive.

After a successful first leg in Cebu in January, the show’s stars Regine Velasquez-Alcasid, Christian Bautista, and Julie Anne San Jose will perform on April 14 at the CSI Stadia, Dagupan City.

“It’s really a big thing for regional audiences to see them in a concert because they usually have never performed there,” Oliver Amoroso, GMA Regional TV VP and head, told BusinessWorld during a press conference on April 5 at the GMA Network Center in Quezon City.

He explained that the project took three years before coming to fruition as it was hard to align the busy schedules of the three singers.

“This has never been done before. It was no joke bringing them together,” he said during the press conference before adding that the concert is completely network-driven and that it’s the first time GMA has organized a ticketed event by itself.

The Dagupan performance will coincide with the province’s annual Bangus Festival.

“Come and watch us. We sound really good together,” quipped Ms. Velasquez-Alcasid during the press conference.

Unlike other concerts with multiple artists where the artists take turns performing on stage, Paolo Valenciano — the concert’s director — said they developed the show so that the three will share the stage together and perform songs together.

Aside from Dagupan, Mr. Amoroso said that they will be bringing the concert to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, with the concert scheduled to be held on June 16 at the 7,000-seat Dubai World Trade Center.

“We also want to bring them to the south [of the country] so we’re thinking of either Davao or Cagayan de Oro but there’s no exact venue yet,” he said.

The 3 Stars, 1 Heart series is a long-term project for the network, Mr. Amoroso said, as they plan on holding shows throughout 2018 and 2019, and might be featuring artists beyond the aforementioned three in the future.

3 Stars, 1 Heart will be held on April 14, 8 p.m., at the CSI Stadia, Dagupan City. Tickets are available at www.ticketworld.com.ph. Ticket prices range from P550 to P2,200. — Z. B. Chua