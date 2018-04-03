Tigermania

You know it’s that time of the year when the pride of Georgia finds itself awash in excitement. The Masters is around the corner, and for badge-carrying visitors of Augusta National, the prospect of witnessing top-notch golf between bites of pimento cheese sandwiches and sips from branded cups is enough to get them buzzing. The level of anticipation is best described as surreal, fueled in part by the picturesque, superbly manicured layout and, as longtime followers of the sport know, matched in no small measure by the talent on tap.

Certainly, no other major championship can boast of the groundswell of support that the Masters engenders. Never mind that the number of spectators is regulated to such a degree that lotteries for access even to practice rounds are held months in advance. Just being in Augusta National on the week of the sport’s premier tournament is an experience unto itself. That said, there are degrees of satisfaction, and seeing Tiger Woods in action on his favorite haunt at a time when he’s supposed to be physically handicapped and mentally washed out ranks among the highest.

Not convinced? Don’t tell that to the throngs that gave the four-time Masters champion an ovation yesterday. Forget that Woods wasn’t even on the course; he was just about to begin a session on the driving range. The sight, which bordered on the ridiculous, underscored his gravitas even as a 42-year-old player who hasn’t tasted victory in half a decade. And, needless to say, the spectacle ballooned from there; by the time he began his practice round less than an hour later, six-deep crowds lined up fairways.

True, Masters royalty Fred Couples and red-hot Justin Thomas were part of the group. And, true, they, too, generated interest from spectators who may or may not have been inebriated as much by the drinks they were carrying as by the proceedings. Make no mistake, though; Woods was the star of the show. As he will be today when he tees off with crowd darling Phil Mickelson for another practice run. And as he will be every day for the rest of the week, no matter his playing partners, no matter the circumstance.

Parenthetically, Woods commands such respect that bookmakers can be forgiven for installing him as the favorite to win. It would be a wonderful Cinderella Story if he does, but, in truth, there are handfuls more with better chances. Nonetheless, all eyes will be on him, and with reason. Transcendent for as long as fans can remember, he has of late exhibited a vulnerability that makes him relatable as well.

Anthony L. Cuaycong has been writing Courtside since BusinessWorld introduced a Sports section in 1994.