TNT KaTropa, Alaska Aces in year-end clash

By Michael Angelo S. Murillo

Senior Reporter

THE Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) presents its final offering for the year 2017 today with a double-header to be headlined by the clash between the TNT KaTropa and Alaska Aces at the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay City.

Dropped their opener in the season-opening Philippine Cup, both the KaTropa and Aces gun for the bounce-back win in their 7 p.m. encounter that would allow them to book their first victory and have something to build on entering the brand-new year.

Opening the festivities for the final playdate of the PBA this year is the battle between the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters and Blackwater Elite at 4:15 p.m.

TNT bowed to Rain or Shine, 82-79, in its debut on Dec. 22 that saw it struggling to get their offense going.

The KaTropa just hit 30% of their shots on the floor, going 31-of-102, and shooting just eight-of-38 for 21% from beyond the arc.

Despite that, the KaTropa still managed to stay in the contest for much of the game, led by Jayson Castro, until they lost some ground in the fourth period from which they could not recover from.

Mr. Castro finished with a near-triple double of 18 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds in the loss.

Sophomore Roger Pogoy had 16 points while Anthony Semerad and Kelly Williams added 13 and 11 points, respectively.

“We simply missed a lot of shots tonight but still we managed to keep our energy and stay in the game. We have to perform and execute our game plan better next time,” said TNT coach Nash Racela after the game.

ACES

The Aces, meanwhile, look to rebound from their 108-95 loss at the hands of the Magnolia Hotshots on Dec. 20.

While they started the game strong, even claiming the opening quarter, 26-21, the Aces could not sustain it moving forward, particularly in the second canto where they were outscored, 36-21, which proved to be telling in the end.

Calvin Abueva tried his best to lead his team to the victory with solid numbers of 20 points, 15 rebounds and five assists but the Hotshots just had too many answers to what Alaska throw at them.

Vic Manuel also had 20 points while rookie Jeron Teng wound up with 16 of his own for the Aces.

“Defensively we were not really up there. We had a lot of lapses especially in the second period where they made their run. We need to be sharper in our coming games to give ourselves better chances at winning,” Alaska coach Alex Compton said.

In the first game, Rain or Shine (1-0) goes for its second win in as many games while Blackwater (0-1) looks to win its first after losing in its debut.

After today’s matches, the PBA takes a break and returns on Jan. 7 with a double-header at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Meanwhile, rookie Kiefer Ravena was the first recipient of the PBA’s player of the week honors after leading the NLEX Road Warriors to a 2-0 record in the Philippine Cup’s opening week.

The second pick in this year’s rookie draft, Mr. Ravena averaged 19 points, 8.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds and two steals in their victories over Kia Picanto and GlobalPort Batang Pier in that order.

The rookie sensation beat out teammate JR Quiñahan, San Miguel’s June Mar Fajardo, Barangay Ginebra’s Greg Slaughter, Meralco’s Niño Canaleta, and Rain or Shine’s Beau Belga and Raymond Almazan for the award.