CADET First Class Jaywardene Galilea Hontoria, valedictorian of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Alab Tala Class of 2018, receives the Presidential Saber Award from President Rodrigo R. Duterte during the graduation ceremony held March 18 at Fort del Pilar in Baguio City. Mr. Hontoria, who hails from the town of Pavia in Iloilo province, will receive a house and lot in Iloilo City.

See related story Sons of OFW, farmer top PNPA, PMA classes.