Top rice-producing provinces in the Philippines

The Philippines — one of the world’s biggest buyers of palay (unmilled rice) — had a record-high harvest of 19.28 million tons last year, up 9.36% from levels seen in 2016 on account largely to favorable weather.

Palay had the biggest share among the country’s agriculture commodities in terms of value, accounting for 26.2% of the total in 2017.

The report, however, came as the National Food Authority came under fire when it announced its depleting rice buffer stock less than the required 15-day reserve.

This infographic shows how much palay the country’s top rice-producing provinces produced in 2017. — BusinessWorld Research