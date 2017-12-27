Toyota 11-month sales eclipse 2016 tally 1 of 4

Text and photos by Kap Maceda Aguila

TOYOTA Motor Philippines (TMP) appears on course for another banner year as it already surpassed 2016 sales figures last month.

Speaking to journalists last week, TMP President Satoru Suzuki revealed that 17,268 Toyota vehicles were sold in November, bringing the company’s year-to-date total to 166,601 units. In 2016, the Japan-headquartered global leader registered 158,728 units in sales in the Philippines.

“This milestone has been driven by the continued strong performance of the best-selling sedan in the market, the Vios, with year-to-date sales of 34,338 units,” Mr. Suzuki said. “Together with [this] locally manufactured vehicle, [our] other top-selling models aided us in further securing our leadership position in six out of eight segments in the industry.”

TRAIN ON THE WAY

Meanwhile, in light of the recently approved RA 10963, or Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) bill, expected to take effect in 2018, TMP Vice-Chairman Alfred V. Ty commented, “The speculation is now over. The bill has been signed, and we know what’s going to happen. For Toyota, Lexus and many manufacturers, what came out is a bit of a surprise from what we anticipated.”

Mr. Ty was referring to the markedly different schedule of tax rates to be imposed on the sale of new vehicles. The approved TRAIN now levies a tax of 4% on vehicles valued at P600,000 and below, 10% for those above P600,000 up to P1 million, 20% for those above P1 million up to P4 million, and 50% for those above P4 million. Excluded from tariff are electric vehicles and pickup trucks, while hybrid vehicles will be taxed at half the new rates.

Mr. Ty continued, “There were a lot of speculations in the market when the year started. [But] in a sense, car makers could admit that they benefited from all the rush sales that the public created.

“We can plan once again. It comes out to be not as bad as we thought it would be. The future of the auto industry remains to be bright and remains to be a key factor in the growth of the Philippine economy. That’s really the end game for all of us and we’d like to be relevant and part of [it].”

NEW YARIS REVEALED

Also at the event held at the soon-to-open Grand Hyatt Hotel in Bonifacio Global City, TMP displayed the vastly refreshed Toyota Yaris, veritably considered an all-new version.

TMP sees the new, Thailand-manufactured Yaris as “an effort to further invigorate the image” of the longtime Toyota hatchback. It now features a more sporty front fascia, lent by “swept-back” head lamp assembly and an aggressively designed bumper. Halogen lights are bestowed the 1.5S variant and four-beam head lamps go into the 1.3E. The rear fascia of the new Yaris has also been re-imagined into a sight somewhat similar to the Fortuner’s own backside.

The 1.5S supplants the previous 1.5G, and features daytime running lights, grip-type chrome accents, six audio speakers, a push-button start/stop system, eco-drive mode, and sport-drive mode. The car maker also equipped the top Yaris variant with its Toyota Vehicle Security System (TVSS) with alarm and immobilizer, and smart entry with speed-sensing door lock. Seven air bags come as standard across the three variants.

Under the hood is the same power plant — the four-cylinder, in-line 16-valve DOHC VVT-i engine that comes in 1.5-liter and 1.3-liter displacements. The former generates 105 hp and 141 Nm, the latter 97 hp and 121 Nm.

The new Yaris is available in seven colors, including the debuting Citrus Mica Metallic (exclusive to the 1.5S). The other exterior hues are Freedom White, Attitude Black, Orange Metallic, Gray Metallic (for 1.5S only), Thermalyte (for 1.3 variants only), and Red Mica Metallic (for 1.3 variants). Pre-TRAIN pricing is as follows: 1.5S A/T (P1.006 million), 1.3E A/T (P877,000), and 1.3E M/T (P825,000).