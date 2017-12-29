Trade dep’t, export group see double-digit pace of increase in sales to overseas markets

THE DEPARTMENT of Trade and Industry (DTI) and the Philippine Exporters Confederation, Inc. (Philexport) expect overseas sales of the country’s goods and services to increase by double-digit pace next year as major markets continue recovery.

“For exports, our prospect is that with more production capacity and more investments, hopefully we’ll surpass the current levels,” Trade Secretary Ramon M. Lopez told reporters at a year-end briefing on Thursday last week.

He said that an 11.7% actual year-to-date increase in overall exports — both goods and services — supports DTI’s expectation of 15% growth in 2018.

Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) data show merchandise exports growing 11.684% as of October, with electronics — which accounted for more than half of total overseas sales of Philippine goods — growing 10.655%. A separate PSA data set showed service export growth slowing to 12.9% as of September from 16.4% in 2016’s comparable nine months.

PhilExport President and Chief Executive Officer Sergio R. Ortiz-Luis, Jr., said the DTI could be overstating next year’s export prospects a bit. “We could probably have about 13% growth of [total] exports [and] maybe something like eight percent for merchandise exports,” he said in a telephone interview yesterday.

In comparison, the Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC) in its Dec. 22 meeting raised its projection for 2018 merchandise export growth to nine percent from seven percent previously. Officials have yet to disclose a new service export projection, which for next year was 11% as of DBCC’s July meeting.

“For the non-merchandise (exports), maybe that we can expect to see larger growth,” Mr. Ortiz-Luis said.

“Because that’s what the numbers are showing: the development of the markets that had a bit of a problem — like Europe and US — … it looks like their recovery will be continuous.” — AGAM