Traffic congestion expected as Mananga Bridge III rehab starts April 27

THE DEPARTMENT of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is scheduled to start rehabilitation work on the Mananga Bridge in Talisay City on April 27, with the northbound lane set for full closure. Cebu Provincial Traffic Management office focal person Jonathan F. Tumulak called on motorists to observe road rules and cooperate with traffic enforcers so as not to worsen the expected congestion in the area and at the Cebu South Coastal Road. Mr. Tumulak, in a statement issued by the city information office, said the DPWH’s traffic scheme while the bridge work is ongoing includes opening the southbound lane to two-way traffic from 6 to 10 a.m. and 4 to 8 p.m. Mr. Tumulak also urged local governments to help manage vehicular traffic by coordinating with the Cebu provincial office. Data from the Land Transportation Office shows there were 574,819 motor vehicles in Cebu province as of end-2017 and it is expected to increase to at least 800,000 by the end of this year. “We will aide in the construction of traffic management office because we are expecting our neighboring municipalities to economically boom, not just in Metro Cebu.” Mr. Tumulak said.