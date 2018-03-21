Treasury makes partial award of 10-year bonds

By Elijah Joseph C. Tubayan

Reporter

THE GOVERNMENT made a partial award of the 10-year Treasury bonds (T-bonds) it offered yesterday as yields surged ahead of the policy meetings of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) and the US Federal Reserve later in the week.

The Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) only accepted P7.99 billion of the P20 billion in fresh debt papers placed on the auction block at a 6.25% coupon rate.

Total tenders reached P22.81 billion, with the notes fetching a higher 6.184% average rate from the 4.915% in the previous auction.

At the secondary market on Tuesday before the auction, the securities were quoted at 6.0733%.

At the close of trading, the yield on the bonds dropped to 6.0685%.

Deputy Treasurer Erwin D. Sta. Ana told reporters after the auction that they still made the award because the government wanted to maintain a benchmark for the 10-year papers.

“We have internal metrics that would suggest that the 10-year should be awarded at 6.25%. So for this exercise, we just set the benchmark for the 10-year. It’s been a while that we have not had any benchmark for the 10-year so I think that’s the motivation in the committee this afternoon,” he said.

He said the yields fetched were “reasonable in a sense that we’re looking at spreads from and between tenors. So it suggests a fair pricing at that level.

Traders said that although the yields went up, the movement was in line with market expectations.

“The market is expecting something between 6.125% to 6.375%. Most players are still cautious and defensive ahead of the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) and the Monetary Board meeting,” a trader said in a phone interview yesterday.

The trader said the US central bank is expected to hike its interest rates as it ends its two-day review on Wednesday evening, while the BSP will likely still retain its benchmark.

“The FOMC, it’s almost sure that they will hike. Meanwhile on the local end, given the dovish BSP comments recently, we expect no changes in the policy,” the trader said.

Another trader highlighted the BSP Governor Nestor A. Espenilla, Jr.’s comments, where he said the local central can manage inflationary pressures without increasing interest rates.

“Governor [Nestor A.] Espenilla mentioned that inflation is still manageable. So they will likely retain the rates,” the second said.

Headline inflation averaged 3.7% in the first two months of the year — near the upper end of the central bank’s 2-4% target — after posting a 3.9% spike in February.

BTr’s Mr. Sta. Ana likewise expects that the BSP will likely keep policy steady.

“We don’t expect much, any increase based on what the BSP has pronounced,” he said.

The Treasury wants to auction off P120 billion worth of Treasury bills and another P120 billion worth of Treasury bonds in the first quarter, which is larger than the P200 billion it offered in the fourth quarter last year.