TRI-Factor Asian series now in PHL

LOCAL TRIATHLON gets further boost as top Asian multisport brand TRI-Factor holds the third leg of its Asian Championship Series in Camarines Sur in May with a slew of rising and leading triathletes in the region expected to see action.

Put up to provide multi-sport beginners, enthusiasts and veteran triathletes — even kids — a venue to hone their talent and skills in swimming, biking and running, the TRI-Factor have grown from organizing multi-sport events in Singapore to creating the premier short-course championship series across the Asian region.

It features kids triathlon (100, swim-5 km bike-1 km run), freshmen triathlon (200 m swim-10 km bike-2 km run), sprint triathlon (750 m swim-20 km bike-5 km run), standard triathlon (1.5 km-40 km bike-10 km run) and long triathlon (1.5 km swim-60 km bike-15 km run).

The Asian Championship 2018 series will kick off in Singapore on April 22 then to China on May 13 before action shifts to the Philippines on May 25-27 at Camsur Watersports Complex in Camarines Sur.

The TRI-Factor is also staged to promote an active and healthy lifestyle, particularly among the youth. Its staging in the country comes at a time when local triathlon is enjoying tremendous boom.

Founded in 2009, TRI-Factor is aimed at building a community and culture of Asian athletes racing with the region with its short distances and secured courses allowing beginners to master swimming, cycling and running and prepare them for the regular triathlon events.

Each TRI-Factor race finish gives athletes points counting toward a year-end ranking. For the Asian Championship series, each race will be assigned a Race Course index depending on the degree of difficulty where points awarded will be multiplied with the index, allowing athletes to rack up bigger points at the tougher races.