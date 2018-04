Senator Antonio F. Trillanes IV on Thursday, April 5, said he preferred “localized peace process” between the government and the communist rebels following the recent decision of Malacanang to resume anew peace talks with the group.

“My suggestion ultimately is localized peace talks, meaning each communist front has a different approach. We don’t need to deal with those in the Netherlands,” he said at the Kapihan sa Senado media forum. — Camille A. Aguinaldo