Trillanes says Duterte behind Napoles protection

SENATOR Antonio F. Trillanes IV has claimed that President Rodrigo R. Duterte is behind the “legal maneuverings” that led to the partial admission of alleged pork barrel mastermind Janet Lim Napoles under the witness protection of the Department of Justice (DoJ).

“Make no mistake, (Justice) Secretary (Vitaliano N.) Aguirre is merely a pawn. Duterte is the real mastermind behind all these twisted legal maneuverings,” he said in a statement Sunday.

“Duterte had Aguirre twist the laws and logic to use Napoles’ tainted credibility to get back other critics while sending a chilling message to other legislators implicated in the pork barrel scam,” he added.

The senator also linked Mr. Duterte to the recent exoneration of drug lords and those involved in the illegal drug shipment at the Bureau of Customs as well as the suspension of overall deputy ombudsman Melchor Arthur H. Carandang and the impeachment case against Supreme Court Chief Justice Maria Lourdes P.A. Sereno.

“By now, it should be clear to all that these diabolical plots can only happen with the implicit or explicit directives of Duterte,” Mr. Trillanes said.

Several other senators have also questioned the decision of the DoJ, fearing that Ms. Napoles could be used as a “political weapon” against the opposition and calling on the President to review DoJ’s recent actions.

Mr. Aguirre has said that Ms. Napoles could be used as state witness only on new cases filed in connection with the pork barrel scam. — Camille A. Aguinaldo