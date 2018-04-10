Advertisement

Trillanes to seek probe on Boracay closure

Trillanes
Sen. Antonio Trillanes speaks duting a press con at the Senate Building in Pasay City on Monday, October 02, 2017. -- KJ ROSALES/PHILIPPINE STAR

SENATOR Antonio F. Trillanes IV said he will file a resolution on April 11 seeking to investigate the six-month closure of Boracay and the government’s rehabilitation plan for the popular tourist destination.

“To clear this out once and for all, I will file a resolution calling for a Senate investigation regarding the plan to close Boracay. We will refer this to the committee on tourism headed by Senator Nancy (S.) Binay,” he told reporters Tuesday. Mr. Trillanes also urged Boracay residents to file a temporary restraining order (TRO) before the Supreme Court (SC) against the closure, notwithstanding a 2008 SC decision declaring the island as public domain or belonging to the state. — Camille A. Aguinaldo