Trust Me I’m a Doctor returns for season 7

BBC PRESENTER, author, and medical doctor Michael Mosley looks behind “the hype and the headlines” to find the truth about what’s good for your health as he returns with his long-running series, Trust Me I’m A Doctor, now its seventh season, starting April 16, 10:50 p.m., on BBC Earth.

Perhaps best known for popularizing the Intermittent fasting diet in 2012 after appearing on the BBC 2 documentary, Eat, Fast and Live Longer, Dr. Mosley comes back with his team of experts as they look at the latest research and run major experiments involving hundreds of volunteers in order to answer health-related question such as whether coconut oil really is a wonder-food and the best way to combat stress.

“We put a lot of time and money about on research… [and] we test a randomized amount of people over a period of time,” Dr. Mosley said during a press conference on March 22 held in Batala Bar in Makati City.

Despite graduating with a degree in psychiatry, Dr. Mosley admitted that he hasn’t practiced the profession since 1985 when he entered BBC, but he assured the press that all of the experiments done on the show — and all his other shows — were done in consultation with numerous experts on the topic covered, supplemented by the most recent research and published journals on the matter.

The first episode of the seventh season will focus on mental health as Dr. Mosley runs an experiment to find the best way to beat stress. Also in the episode, psychiatrist Alain Gregoire reveals how sleep affects mental health, and surgeon Gabriel Weston investigates a new cure for some patients with serious mental illness.

Other topics to be covered in the four-episode series include nutrition — taking a look to see if eating carbs in the evening is bad, and how an artificial pancreas may help diabetics — and general well-being.

Aside from Trust Me I’m a Doctor, Dr. Mosley also figures in another BBC Earth show, The Truth About Getting Fit, which premieres on June 27, 10:50 p.m., where he will “unpack the extraordinary relationship between exercise and health,” said a press release.

