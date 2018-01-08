TUCP calls for fire safety inspection of malls nationwide

LABOR GROUP Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (TUCP) in a statement on Sunday called for a joint fire safety audit of malls nationwide by the Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) and the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP). “The ongoing Metro Ayala Mall and the Gaisano mall and the NCCC Mall fires are symptoms of the wanton disregard of department store owners to go around our building safety laws and ignore workplace policy on workers’ health and safety. We have to find out other malls nationwide how safe or how fire-risks these are,” TUCP president Raymond Mendoza said. According to Associated Labor Unions-Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (ALU-TUCP) spokesman Alan Tanjusay, they envision the joint DoLE-BFP safety audit inspections to be conducted immediately to coincide with the forthcoming dry season when most fire incidents happen.
