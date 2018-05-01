TV’s Single/Single grows up in new film

EVERYBODY HAS to grow up someday, and the cast of Single/Single, the TV series by Cinema One and The Philippine Star which was first shown in 2016 will now have to make the transition from the small to the big screen for the movie Single/Single: Love Is Not Enough.

The TV series opened with the premise of Joey and Joee (played respectively by Matteo Guidicelli and Shaina Magdayao) moving in together as roommates, and while it was all fun and games at first, romantic feelings developed between them. By the end of the second season, Joee has become pregnant by Steve (JC Santos), and the movie, picking up from this cliffhanger, begins with Joee giving birth, making Joey a reluctant foster father.

“Even if you didn’t see the series, you’ll understand the story,” said head writer for the series and movie Lilit Reyes.

“Itong movie…is one big leap, or three steps higher, because we are not just [learning] #HowToAdult. This time, dahil magkakaroon na ako ng anak, #Adulting na talaga siya (This movie is one big leap, or three steps higher, because we are not just learning #HowToAdult. This time, because I’m having a child, it’s really about #Adulting),” said one of the film’s stars, Ms. Magdayao.

“Kung dati, hinahanap lang namin ’yung pagkatao namin, ’yung hobbies namin, kung anong gusto namin sa buhay, ngayon, paano namin pananagutan itong malaking responsibilidad na ito (Before, we were just looking for ourselves, our hobbies, and what we want out of life. Now, how do figure out how we can take responsibility for this big task)?”

According to Lucien Dy Tioco, executive vice-president of the Philstar Media Group, “Kami actually nag-pitch ng idea to Cinema One (We actually pitched the idea to Cinema One). We wanted a co-production with them. It was hitched actually on the advocacy of financial literacy.”

Single/Single: Love Is Not Enough will hit cinemas on May 2.

The movie is directed by Veronica Velasco and Pablo Biglang-awa, and is co-written by Jinky Laurel. It stars Matteo Guidicelli, Shaina Magdayao, Cherie Gil, Ricky Davao, Anna Luna, Brian Sy, and JC Santos.

BusinessWorld is part of the Philippine Star Group. — Joseph L. Garcia